Shiji unveils comprehensive rebrand, unifying its hospitality technology solutions under a single platform

A Brand New Day for Shiji

New identity reflects Shiji's commitment to seamless, 24/7 support for the global hospitality industry

This rebrand is more than just a new look—it’s a statement of our dedication to serving the hospitality industry at the highest level. Shiji is here for hoteliers, day and night.” — Kevin King

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji, a leading global provider of hospitality technology solutions, announced a complete company rebrand, uniting its suite of products under a cohesive brand structure. With this transformation, Shiji introduces a new identity that simplifies its portfolio and highlights its commitment to being a 24/7 partner to the hospitality industry.Over the past 25 years, Shiji has evolved from an IT service company into a global technology powerhouse, offering solutions across property management, point-of-sale, reputation management, distribution, payments, and guest engagement. The company’s expansion, which included several strategic acquisitions, brought best-in-class solutions under the Shiji umbrella. However, this rapid growth also created complexity across its brand and product landscape.“Now that our acquisitions have been fully integrated, it’s time to take the next step— presenting a unified platform of solutions under one cohesive brand system,” said Kevin King, CEO at Shiji International. “Our new brand structure makes it easier for hoteliers to navigate our offerings while reinforcing our core mission: to deliver world-class technology that operates as seamlessly as the hospitality industry itself— day and night .”Shiji’s rebrand is built around the concept of “Day and Night”, a tribute to the hospitality industry’s continuous operation. This branding reinforces Shiji’s role as a technology partner that is always on, ensuring mission-critical hotel operations run without interruption.Introducing Shiji’s newly branded solutionsTo enhance clarity and consistency across its platform, Shiji has introduced new brandingfor its core solutions: Daylight PMS : A fully cloud-based property management system designed for luxury and full-service hotels, featuring Single Guest Profiles and advanced security.• Infrasys POS: A cloud-based, offline-capable point-of-sale system, trusted by hotels, resorts, and high-traffic venues worldwide.• Reviewpro Reputation: A leading reputation management tool that aggregates guest feedback and enables data-driven service improvements.• Horizon Distribution: A dynamic distribution platform that enhances access to key global markets, including China.• Iceportal Content: A centralized content distribution system for images, text, and attributes across hospitality channels.• Meridian Experiences: A solution for managing and monetizing ancillary services, such as spa, and event bookings.• Astral Payments: A secure, tokenized payment platform that streamlines transactions across all guest touchpoints.• Stellaris Digital: Encompassing Digital Stay, Digital Dine, Digital Payby, and omnichannel communication tools that enhance guest experiences.• Twilight Data + AI: A data lake environment providing deep insights and AI-powered decision-making for hotels.“Each of our solutions has been designed with integration and efficiency in mind,” said Kevin King. “With this rebrand, we are making it clearer than ever how our solutions work together to support hoteliers in delivering exceptional guest experiences.”A unified, future-ready hospitality platformIn addition to renaming and streamlining its products, Shiji has introduced a new visual and conceptual model—the ‘day-night product cycle’—which illustrates how its interconnected solutions support the entire guest journey, mirroring the industry’s non-stop nature.Shiji’s commitment to innovation and service remains steadfast. With operations in nearly every major hospitality market, the company offers localized expertise and support, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers worldwide.“This rebrand is more than just a new look—it’s a statement of our dedication to serving the hospitality industry at the highest level,” added King. “Shiji is here for hoteliers, day and night, providing the technology and support they need to succeed.”For more information on the Day-Night theme and how it is incorporated into our brand identity, visit www.shijigroup.com/day-night For more information on Shiji’s newly unified platform and to explore how its solutions can enhance hotel operations, visit www.shijigroup.com

