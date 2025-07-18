Shiji Releases New Guest Experience Benchmark: Global Satisfaction Hits Record High

Q2 2025 Guest Experience Benchmark

Quarterly report reveals sustained growth in guest sentiment, shifting review dynamics, and evolving service expectations across hotel categories and regions.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global leader in hospitality technology , has announced the release of its Q2 2025 Guest Experience Benchmark , highlighting steady global gains in guest satisfaction, driven by consistent performance across property tiers and key regions.Highlights from Q2 2025:The Global Review Index (GRI) reached a new record of 86.9%, with May peaking at 87.0%, continuing an upward trend that began in late 2022.3-star hotels saw the strongest improvement in satisfaction scores, rising +0.6 percentage points, outpacing the growth of 5-star properties.Review volume increased only +0.4% year-over-year, impacted by significant declines in North America (–3.0%) and Europe (–1.2%).Google review volume jumped 10%, but with no corresponding increase in guest sentiment, while Booking.com and Agoda saw declines in both share and volume.The industry-wide push for faster, more consistent review responses continues, with average response times now just 3.1 days, down from 14 in 2019, thanks to the widespread use of AI tools.“It’s encouraging to see the Global Review Index continue its upward trend, especially driven by consistent gains in 3- and 4-star properties,” said Bruno Saragat, Sales Engineer at Shiji. “However, the decline in review volume across North America and Europe, despite increased travel, signals a shift in guest behavior and review patterns. With rising expectations around cleanliness and room quality, it’s clear that hoteliers will need to stay agile and focused as we move into the peak season.”Despite the rapidly changing political and economic environment, guest sentiment continues to trend positively, especially in North America and the Middle East. The data points to rising expectations around cleanliness and room quality, highlighting where hoteliers can focus their efforts for the rest of the year.Shiji's Q2 2025 Guest Experience Benchmark draws on millions of reviews from hotels worldwide and provides hospitality professionals with actionable insights into shifting guest behavior and performance benchmarks.About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform—the only truly global hotel technology platform—Shiji’s cloud -based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That’s why the best hotels run on Shiji—day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroup.com

