March is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month: Spreading Awareness, Inspiring Change

Jessica Frew, Author, Model, Actress, and Advocate for Disability Awareness The Nonverbal Princess

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every March, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month shines a light on the challenges and triumphs of individuals living with cerebral palsy (CP). This month serves as an opportunity to educate the public, promote inclusivity, and advocate for resources that empower those with CP to live fulfilling lives.Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects movement, muscle tone, and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood, yet many people remain unaware of the daily struggles and achievements of those living with CP. By raising awareness, we can help break down misconceptions and support initiatives that improve quality of life for individuals with CP.Jessica Frew, a remarkable 23-year-old author, model, actress, and advocate for disability awareness, shares her perspective: “CP doesn’t stop you from reaching your goals and dreams in life. It just makes you work 10 times harder for it. National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is so important because it spreads awareness and educates people about what CP is and how it affects people differently.”Throughout March, organizations, advocates, and communities will participate in various events, fundraisers, and social media campaigns to promote awareness. One of the key moments of the month is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day on March 25th, when individuals are encouraged to wear green in support of the CP community.Raising awareness leads to greater understanding, acceptance, and support for those with CP. Whether through sharing personal stories, donating to CP-focused organizations, or simply taking the time to learn more, everyone can play a role in making a difference.About Jessica Frew:Jessica Frew, a remarkable 23-year-old author, model, actress, and advocate for disability awareness. Jessica is making waves with her children’s book, The Nonverbal Princess , which draws from her own experiences as a young woman with Cerebral Palsy who communicates using a Tobii eye-gaze computer.Please check out Jessica’s on Instagram For All Interviews, Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.