City of West Haven, CT, Modernizes Procurement with OpenGov

WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relying on paper-based processes and limited vendor engagement, West Haven leadership needed a modern solution to increase competition and streamline procurement. They selected OpenGov, a leader in digital procurement solutions known for its automation, transparency, and ability to simplify the solicitation process.West Haven, a coastal city dedicated to improving efficiency in government operations, sought a solution that could expand vendor participation, reduce manual bid development, and enhance compliance. Staff wanted to engage more diverse businesses, move beyond relying on the same vendors, and eliminate time-consuming document creation. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its Supplier Engagement and Solicitation Development tools, which provide a structured, automated process to reach more vendors and streamline RFP creation.With OpenGov Procurement, West Haven leadership anticipates a more efficient and transparent procurement process. The system will save staff time by automating solicitation development and ensuring compliance through standardized templates and automated tabulations. Additionally, improved vendor outreach and engagement will lead to more competitive bids and cost savings for the City.West Haven University joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.