AT&T Connected Solutions Unveils Global SIM Advanced for Resilient Global IoT Connectivity

An eSIM solution powered by an advanced Connectivity Management Platform tailor made for eSIM orchestration and embedded advanced automation rules

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT&T has unveiled Global SIM Advanced (GSA), a cutting-edge multi-profile eSIM solution complementary to our existing Global SIM product. GSA offers reliable, flexible connectivity to optimize IoT operations globally,GSA uses a version of Eseye ’s AnyNet eSIM and the award-winning Infinity platform, an advanced Connectivity Management Platform used for eSIM management. The platform provides eSIM orchestration and advanced automation rules for operational efficiency.Powered by the AT&T bootstrap IMSI, GSA can store up to 9 additional network profiles on a single eSIM, allowing devices to switch between different networks without the need for physical SIM card replacements. Additionally, with multiple network fallback options and the capability to update the eSIM with a localized profile over-the-air, customer devices stay connected by switching to the best available network. This helps with continuous, reliable connectivity and where needed a local customer experience regardless of geographic location. GSA has in region routing capability to support low latency use cases.GSA includes a catalog of value-added services to its customers, like device assessment, and a path to new eSIM standards. These services will help business customers expand their IoT device capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of IoT use cases.”AT&T Global SIM Advanced exemplifies our cutting-edge capabilities in global IoT connectivity,” said Mike Van Horn, associate vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions. “In collaboration with Eseye, we are helping enhance the customer experience with new eSIM capabilities that provide seamless and efficient IoT connectivity. Our advanced solution helps ensure that devices remain consistently connected and productive, no matter where they are located.”“We are thrilled to collaborate with AT&T to deliver their Global SIM Advanced solution to market, said Nick Earle, CEO of Eseye. “This relationship is a major milestone for us, demonstrating our leadership in eSIM orchestration and global IoT connectivity. It highlights the robustness of our technology to provide resilient global connectivity for customer devices.”For more information about Global SIM Advanced and its benefits, please visit: AT&T Internet of Things -Ends-Key Takeaways:· An eSIM solution that offers ways for customers to meet the needs of their global IoT operations with AT&T.· IoT devices can switch to approved local network operators supporting customers who want to optimize performance and connectivity even in challenging regions.· Customers can manage their IoT devices and network profiles from a single IoT platform, simplifying operations and reducing complexity.About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

