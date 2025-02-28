It’s Not Over Yet: A Must-Read Memoir With Movie Coming To Amazon Prime In 2025

Book Cover Dr. Samarth Joseph Cross Roads

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable journey of faith, resilience and triumph. Acclaimed author and speaker Dr. Samarth Joseph is making waves with her powerful memoir, It’s Not Over Yet, and the excitement doesn’t stop there, a movie adaptation is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2025.

This inspiring book takes readers through Dr. Joseph’s remarkable life story, from her childhood in Haiti to overcoming challenges as an immigrant in the U.S. With a message of hope, perseverance and unwavering faith in God, It’s Not Over Yet is touching hearts worldwide.

The upcoming Amazon Prime film will bring Dr. Joseph’s powerful journey to a global audience, sharing her message that no matter how difficult life gets, God has the final say. The film promises to be a deeply moving and motivational experience for viewers of all backgrounds.

“My story is proof that no matter the obstacles, your journey is far from over,” says Dr. Samarth Joseph. “This book, and soon the movie, will remind people everywhere that hope never fades.”

It’s Not Over Yet is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Don’t miss this must-read memoir before the movie hits the screen.

About Dr. Samarth Joseph

Dr. Samarth Joseph is a renowned speaker, educator, and the Founder & CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc. She has inspired audiences worldwide, including at the United Nations and the World Bank. Through her work, she continues to uplift communities and change lives.

