It’s Not Over Yet Is Now Available At Barnes And Noble With Movie Coming In 2025

Book Cover Dr. Samarth Joseph Darkness

Big news! It’s Not Over Yet is now at Barnes & Noble. Plus, a movie is coming in 2025! Grab your copy and get ready for an uplifting journey of determination.

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, speaker, and community leader Dr. Samarth Joseph is thrilled to announce that her inspiring book, It’s Not Over Yet, is now available at Barnes & Noble. A deeply personal memoir and motivational guide, the book offers readers a journey of resilience, faith, and the power of hope. Expanding beyond the pages, It’s Not Over Yet is also set to be adapted into a feature film coming in 2025, bringing Dr. Joseph’s powerful message to an even wider audience.

Born in Haiti and immigrating to the United States as a teenager, Dr. Joseph has dedicated her life to education, mentorship, and advocacy. As the Founder and CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., she has empowered countless young individuals through education and character-building programs. Her work has been recognized globally, including speaking engagements at the United Nations Headquarters, the World Bank, and the University of Miami, as well as numerous prestigious accolades.

It’s Not Over Yet is the first in a compelling three-book series that chronicles Dr. Joseph’s journey from hardship to triumph. Through personal stories, faith-driven reflections, and motivational lessons, she encourages readers to trust in God's plan and to never lose hope, no matter the challenges they face.

"This book is a testament to the fact that God is always in control, and no matter how difficult life may seem, it’s not over yet," says Dr. Samarth Joseph. "I want my story to inspire others to keep pushing forward, knowing that their breakthrough is just around the corner."

In an exciting development, It’s Not Over Yet is being adapted into a movie for Amazon Prime, set for release in 2025. The film will bring Dr. Joseph’s powerful story to life, showcasing the impact of faith, perseverance, and the belief that one’s destiny is never defined by their past.

It’s Not Over Yet is now available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, as well as online at www.itsnot-over-yet.com. Readers can also stay updated on the upcoming movie and related events by visiting the website and following Dr. Joseph’s journey.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Samarth Joseph

Address: P.O. Box 7574

Garden City, NY 11530

Phone: 516-967-2560

Email: itsnotover2021@yahoo.com

Website: https://itsnot-overyet.com

About Dr. Samarth Joseph

Dr. Samarth Joseph is a distinguished educator, philanthropist, and speaker, dedicated to uplifting communities through education and mentorship. She is a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America and an advocate for youth development. Through ESPOIR Youth Programs, she continues to provide critical resources, mentorship, and scholarships to young individuals in need.

Dr. Joseph invites readers and supporters to join her on this journey of hope, transformation, and unwavering faith. Stay connected through www.itsnot-over-yet.com and follow her on social media for updates on book signings, speaking engagements and the upcoming film release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.