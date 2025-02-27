Dr. Samarth Joseph’s Book It’s Not Over Yet Is Now Available On Amazon To Buy

Book Cover Cross Roads Spiritual Journey

Get ready to be inspired! Dr. Samarth Joseph’s It’s Not Over Yet is now available on Amazon. A book of faith, resilience and hope wrapped in one powerful read!

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author, speaker, and community leader Dr. Samarth Joseph is excited to announce that her inspiring book, It’s Not Over Yet, is now available for purchase on Amazon. This powerful memoir and motivational book takes readers on a journey of faith, resilience, and perseverance, encouraging them to trust in God’s plan and never lose hope.

A deeply personal and uplifting story, It’s Not Over Yet is the first book in a three-part series that shares Dr. Joseph’s life experiences, from her early years in Haiti to overcoming challenges as an immigrant in the United States. Through her compelling storytelling, she inspires readers to embrace their struggles and use them as stepping stones toward a brighter future.

Dr. Samarth Joseph, the Founder and CEO of ESPOIR Youth Programs Inc., has dedicated her life to empowering young people through education, mentorship, and community service. Her advocacy work has earned her recognition at prestigious global institutions, including the United Nations Headquarters, the World Bank, and the University of Miami.

"My journey has been one of faith, perseverance, and unwavering hope," says Dr. Samarth Joseph. "Through It’s Not Over Yet, I want readers to understand that no matter what they are going through, God is in control, and their story is far from over."

Readers can now purchase It’s Not Over Yet on Amazon and embark on a life-changing journey of inspiration and faith. Whether you’re seeking motivation, spiritual renewal, or simply a powerful story of triumph, this book is a must-read.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Samarth Joseph

Address: P.O. Box 7574

Garden City, NY 11530

Phone: 516-967-2560

Email: itsnotover2021@yahoo.com

Website: https://itsnot-overyet.com

About Dr. Samarth Joseph

Dr. Samarth Joseph is a respected educator, philanthropist, and speaker, committed to uplifting communities and advocating for youth development. Through ESPOIR Youth Programs, she has helped countless young individuals access education, mentorship, and essential resources. She is also a lifetime member of the United Nations Association of the United States of America and an active leader in various organizations.

Don’t miss the chance to experience It’s Not Over Yet. A copy can now be purchased on Amazon and follow Dr. Joseph’s journey at www.itsnot-over-yet.com.

