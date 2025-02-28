Submit Release
Webinar Series: Promoting Positive Childhood Experiences and Resilience

Maine Youth Thriving is hosting a series of free, virtual (via Zoom) professional development sessions throughout the next ten months in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Child and Family Services.

These sessions will focus on:

  • How adverse and positive childhood experiences impact children’s development.
  • Ideas for how to support a stronger focus on positive experiences and for building resilience for young children.
  • Strategies for how educators can address compassion fatigue and build their own resilience.

Rotating Session Descriptions

  • Addressing Compassion Fatigue and Resilience Strategies in Educators and Caregivers – Join this training to explore stress impact and address compassion fatigue by developing strategies that promote resilience and reconnect you with the “why ” of your work.
  • The Impact of Experience: How Adverse Childhood Experiences and Positive Childhood Experiences Impact Healthy Child Development – Join this training to gain a comprehensive understanding of how both adverse and positive childhood experiences sculpt the foundation of individual development and uncover the transformative potential of PCEs in nurturing the children you work with.

Schedule

Two contact hours are available per session. Registration is required, and links to each session are provided in the table below. There is no cost to attend sessions.

You may find more information here.

If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Madore, Maine DOE Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov.

