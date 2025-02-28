A Call to Protect Veterans

This week, Councilor Flynn offered a resolution to denounce the recent layoffs to personnel and services at the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

Over the past two weeks, as part of a federal initiative to reduce the workforce, more than 1,000 VA employees — many of them veterans — were laid off, causing significant uncertainty and distress within the veteran community.

The federal government is the largest employer of veterans, and these cuts are causing widespread concern over the impact on veterans’ benefits, healthcare, and overall well-being. Many veterans are now facing delays in disability compensation and medical services, with some VA hospital operations being suspended.

During this week’s Council meeting, Councilors expressed their deep concerns about the consequences of these cuts, sharing personal stories about how veterans and their families rely on VA services.

The resolution was adopted, and the Council called for the reinstatement of all VA employees, who were terminated without cause. The resolution also commits to advocating for continued, uninterrupted services for veterans and military families in the City of Boston.