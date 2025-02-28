Honoring Dominican Republic Independence Day

On February 27th, the City Council commemorated the Independence Day of the Dominican Republic, marking the establishment of a sovereign nation and the beginning of a rich history of resilience, culture, and self-determination. This day holds great significance for Dominicans worldwide, and Boston is proud to join in the celebration.

The Dominican community has made invaluable contributions to the social, cultural, economic, and political fabric of Boston, enriching neighborhoods and strengthening the city's diverse heritage. Dominicans in Boston play a vital role in shaping the city's future through advocacy, entrepreneurship, education, and civic engagement.

With over 550 Dominican-owned businesses, the community contributes significantly to the city’s economic growth and job creation. These businesses have helped to revitalize commercial districts and bring cultural vibrancy to neighborhoods across Boston.

Dominican Independence Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of national heroes like Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, and Matías Ramón Mella, who fought for the sovereignty of their nation. It is also a chance to celebrate Dominican history, arts, music, and traditions, while recognizing the ongoing contributions of Dominican Bostonians to our city and beyond.

In solidarity with the Dominican community, the Council ordered the Property Management Department to raise the flag of the Dominican Republic on February 27, 2025, over City Hall Plaza, in recognition of this important day.