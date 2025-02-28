Human Settlements on eThekwini flood victims temporary emergency accommodation

The Department of Human Settlements has moved victims of the recent floods in Durban from a mass care centre to temporary emergency accommodation.

Earlier this week, Minister Simelane deployed a team of officials with a clear mandate for an urgent temporary solution to be sought to assist the affected households.

A joint operation by the three spheres of government—the National and Provincial Departments of Human Settlements, and eThekwini Municipality—saw 47 households being moved to temporary emergency accommodation yesterday, 27 February 2025.

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has noted the scale of the disaster and commended NGOs such as the Red Cross for partnering with the government to assist those in need.

Next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday (04-05 March 2025), Minister Simelane will evaluate the responses and interventions made thus far to alleviate the situation of the victims of the disaster. Minister Simelane will be joined by KZN MEC for Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, and Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Cllr Cyril Xaba, in visiting the impacted areas.

