PERCEPTION TVCDN SHOWCASES RAPIDO, THE NEXT-GENERATION STREAMING MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM AT MWC IN BARCELONA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapido is the next-generation streaming entertainment platform offering live OTT TV channels and Video on Demand. This new FAST platform will include social media, e-gaming and e-commerce in a single super-app, supported by generative AI. Rapido will be a single destination for discovering content, connecting with friends, and shopping.

Rapido’s content lineup will combine globally available content with localised programming for each market it operates in. It is designed ground-up for partnerships with telcos and other network operators who want to offer their customers a high-quality free TV service, tailored for their market without onerous capital investment. Rapido will be available across 12 native apps, covering all major mobile and connected TV ecosystems..

Fabio Pigo, Rapido CEO said “Rapido is ideal for network operators who want to fast track the introduction of next generation online entertainment directly to their customers. We offer them a risk-free solution to add new revenue generating services to their portfolios”.

John Mills Perception TVCDN CEO said “Our partnership with Rapido is central to delivering the next-generation streaming services our customers now want and expect, we’re at the start of an exciting new era where streaming content and interactive experiences are redefining the online entertainment industry and Rapido will be a key player”

Perception TVCDN and Rapido AI will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 3rd – 6th March at the Barcelona Fira Gran Via, Hall 7 Stand 7D63. If you’re attending MWC, come and see what its all about.

