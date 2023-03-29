El Shasha streaming TV service to launch in partnership with Zain Sudan for Ramadan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- · Arabic broadcaster Rotana announces launch of NEW Sudanese TV service

· Delivered using Perception TV CDN’s multiscreen streaming TV technology

· El Shasha streaming service in exclusive partnership with Zain and Al Roaya in Sudan

El Shasha provides viewers with the most advanced streaming TV service in the region. It features 17 linear TV channels from Rotana boasting a multi-million dollar slate of Ramadan content. All channels are enabled with a full interactive program guide enabling 7 days of catch-up TV on all programs, ensuring viewers never miss a show. El Shasha also features a cloud PVR, enabling viewers to record content for later viewing at their convenience together with more than 1,000 on-demand movies.

El Shasha is delivered on state-of-the-art telco TV CDN infrastructure provided by Perception TV CDN which enables rapid, low-cost integration of streaming services with telco core networks and billing systems. Zain is hosting Perception TV CDN servers in its network and Perception has integrated with Zain’s carrier billing system, enabling Zain customers to access the service through simple daily or monthly payment options, charged to their mobile account. El Shasha is available via mobile apps and the web and will expand to connected TV devices in future.

Zain Sudan operates the largest mobile telecom network in Sudan with 17M customers. It is dedicated to bringing outstanding added-value services to its customers and the partnership with El Shasha will put some of the Arabic world’s finest TV and film content right on the smart phones of Zain customers with the most advanced streaming service in the entire region.

The partnership between Rotana, Zain and Perception TV CDN has been put together and managed by local Sudanese media technology company Next Window, who have pioneered Sudan’s entry into advanced media streaming services.

Sherif Iskander, Vice President of Business Development said: “We are excited to announce the launch of El Shasha in Sudan through Zain. We look forward to delighting Sudanese viewers over Ramadan and beyond with Rotana’s outstanding content.” Rotana Group CTO,

Naser Refaat, Rotana Group CTO said: “After a lengthy evaluation process, we chose Perception TV CDN for it’s flexible deployment architecture that allows us to provision high quality content to our customers”

John Mills, CEO of Perception TV CDN added: “This partnership brings together Rotana’s excellent content and our class leading multiscreen platform, enabling Zain customers to register, pay for and watch high quality entertainment directly on their connected devices in a way not seen previously in Sudan. Streaming on-network to Zain’s large mobile subscriber base in Sudan, is a perfect example of our telco TV CDN strategy in action.”

Nizar Musa, COO of Zain Sudan commented: “We are delighted to be able to offer El Shasha to our mobile data customers. It features popular Arabic content delivered in a very modern way to fit around the online lives of our customers.”

About Perception Group Inc

Perception Group Inc. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TVCDN cloud services utilising its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TVCDN purpose-built for multiscreen IPTV & OTT.

Perception TVCDN™ is a proven product, in continuous development and commercial use for over 17 years, available as an on-premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure or as PaaS fully managed solution for those who wish to outsource the complete white label operational platform. Perception TVCDN is ideal for Telco’s, ISPs, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on managed network or OTT.

www.perception.tv

Perception media contact

Peter Cox, CMO

peter.cox@perception.tv

+44 7860 777 777



About Rotana Group

In 1987, Rotana Media Group was founded as a media organisation focused on producing Arabic content. Today, Rotana Group holds the distinction of having the most extensive collections of Arabic music and films. In a continuous effort to safeguard Arab cinematic heritage for generations to come, the Rotana Group has launched the largest restoration and revival project for this purpose globally. Furthermore, Rotana Group owns a vast television and radio broadcasting network, featuring specialised channels for film, drama, music, children, and variety in the Middle East. To disseminate its media messages worldwide, Rotana uses three satellites and various digital platforms.

www.rotana.net

Rotana Media Contact

Krystel Loutfallah

krystel.loutfallah@rotana.net

+961 70 813 133

About Zain Sudan

Today, Zain– Sudan is proud to own the biggest market share 42% with more than 12 million active customers. Zain– Sudan succeeded in strengthening its relationship with the Sudanese community by remaining proactive, providing innovative services, contributing to its development and progress in addition to extending its coverage to reach more than 90% of Sudan's total population. The Sudanese Mobile Telephone Company Ltd. (Zain) provides 2G and 3G mobile phone services under the license granted to it by the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) in accordance with telecommunications act 2001. At the beginning of 2016 Zain - Sudan launched the 4G LTE technologies to become the first operator launching this technology nationwide.

About Next Window:

Founded in 1983 as Al Roaya Media we provide extensive knowledge and strong partnerships with leading media technology companies around the globe serving Sudanese market needs and promoting growth for partners in the region.

The Next Window organisation have pioneered Sudan’s entry into advanced media streaming services and was first to introduce online audio visual and TV broadcasting technologies in Sudan and throughout East Africa.

Next Window media contact

Name: Omar Mohamed Nour Taha

Email: omar@roayapro.com

Phone: +249912308410