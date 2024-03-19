Africell launches OTT TV service to mobile subscribers in Angola using Perception’s TVCDN

AfriTV features popular African, Brazilian and Portuguese TV.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- o 44 live TV channels easily accessible via Perceptions mobile app

o AfriTV freely available to all mobile data users via a one-time password

o AfriTV to launch soon in DRC with local and international TV to mobile

Africell Angola has launched AfriTV, an internet-based OTT TV service, using Perception’s TVCDN platform.

All Africell mobile data customers in Angola will be able to access AfriTV’s 44 channels for free, offering popular local and international live TV on their smart phones with 7 days of catch-up TV built in, to ensure they can watch what they want when they want.

When fully operational, the OTT services in Angola and the DRC (where it will launch later this year) will span a large part of West and Central Africa, seamlessly connected via Africell’s own network infrastructure and Perception’s Private TVCDN connecting multiple live Channel Operators and on demand Content Owners via local content aggregation partners and Global Distribution Services, www.globaldistributionservices.com

John Mills, Perception CDN CEO, said: “Using our fully integrated TVCDN service, Africell mobile data customers in Angola will be able to access very high quality TV via a simple to use one-time password opening up a new world of entertainment and information services.

Godfrey Efeurhobo, Chief Commercial Officer of Africell Group, said: “Africell gives people the freedom of connection. This is made possible through solid partnerships and use of the best available tools and platforms. AfriTV will let customers watch their favourite local and international TV channels on demand and at affordable rates.”



ABOUT AFRICELL

Africell provides mobile network coverage to almost 20 million subscribers. We operate in Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and The Gambia. US-owned and headquartered in London mobile network operator in Africa, Africell’s social impact, entrepreneurial spirit and secure technology make us the ideal mobile partner for Africa’s future. To learn more, visit www.africell.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Perception Group Inc

Perception Group Inc. is an industry innovator that develops and operates TVCDN cloud services utilizing its bespoke product, Perception TVCDN. The first multiscreen TV platform that delivers live streaming TV, catch-up TV, cloud PVR, video on demand, subscriber management and billing services embedded directly in a unified TVCDN purpose-built for multiscreen IPTV &OTT.

Perception TVCDN™ is a proven product, in continuous development and commercial use for over 17 years, available as an on-premise SaaS solution for operators who wish to self-manage infrastructure or as PaaS fully managed solution for those who wish to outsource the complete white label operational platform. Perception TVCDN is ideal for Telco’s, ISPs, broadcasters, channel and content owners looking to provide global or local TV services on managed network or OTT.

www.perception.tv

