Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester Names Annissa Essaibi George 2025 Chair of the New England Women’s Leadership Awards

Annissa Essaibi George

Prestigious award now in its 32nd year recognizes and honors remarkable women who meet the challenges they face with confidence, persistence and compassion.

Annissa's commitment to helping girls succeed through mentorship and enrichment programs that support their growth and development perfectly aligns with NEWLA’s mission.” — Bob Scannell, President & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD) has named Annissa Essaibi George as this year’s New England Women’s Leadership Awards (NEWLA) Event Chair. The event will be held on Tuesday evening, May 13, 2025 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.Essaibi George, former President and CEO of Big Sister Association of Greater Boston a mom, former Boston Public Schools teacher and At-Large Boston City Councilor is the owner of Stitch House Dorchester. Annissa is a first generation American and lifelong Boston resident.Annissa's dad, Ezzeddine, immigrated to the United States from Tunisia in 1972 and her mom, Barbara, was born in a Displaced Persons’ camp in Germany to Polish parents and came to the U.S. in the early 1950s. Her parents met, married, and made their home in Dorchester raising Annissa, her brother, and two sisters. Like her siblings, she is a proud BGCD alum. Her favorite memories included playing low hoop basketball at the Club and attending sewing classes.“It’s truly a full-circle moment for me,” noted Essaibi George. “I keep thinking about what my 7-year-old self would say if she knew that many years later, she would be invited to play a major role in an organization that has meant so much to our family. I am honored to be this year’s NEWLA chair.”“Annissa has championed the passion and power of girls to succeed for the better part of her career,” noted Bob Scannell , President & CEO of BGCD. “Her commitment to helping girls succeed through mentorship and enrichment programs that support their growth and development perfectly aligns with NEWLA’s mission.”She and her husband, Doug, are the proud parents of four boys: Douglas, and triplets, Charlie, Kayden, and Samir.The New England Women's Leadership Awards, is celebrating its 32nd year recognizing and honoring remarkable women who meet challenges with confidence, persistence, and compassion. NEWLA was among the first events of its kind in the Boston area, and so far, has recognized nearly 140 outstanding women. Emmy Award-winning WBZ-TV news anchor, Lisa Hughes, will once again reprise her role as emcee this special evening and shine a light on this year's honorees and their contributions. Annissa and NEWLA’s honorees (to be announced early March) are ideal role models and mentors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester’s young members, inspiring them to dream big, work hard and succeed.About Boys & Girls Club of DorchesterBoys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester is dedicated to making a positive impact on youth and families in our community. Inside our three clubhouses, we are a place for Dorchester’s young people to learn, explore talents, play, and make friends. Today, as always, our members have access to 200+ activities for just $5 a year. Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester serves over 4,000 children between the ages of two months and 18 years each year. During the school year, we serve approximately 250 meals every weekday. For more information: www.bgcdorchester.org

