'Music Unites the World' By HAUSER Kicks Off

For the first time in history, one artist will play a signature song from every country on Earth.

I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country.” — Hauser

FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No borders. No rules. Just music.

HAUSER isn’t asking for permission. He’s taking over. The world-famous cellist—known for electrifying performances and a rock-star attitude—is launching his most audacious project yet: “Music Unites the World.” This isn’t just about music. It’s a global challenge.

A Musical Takeover Unlike Any Other

This isn’t a polite, carefully curated world music playlist. It’s raw, electric, and unpredictable. HAUSER will take on everything—from ancient folk anthems to viral pop hits—reimagining them through his cello with the kind of fire that has made him one of the most-watched musicians in the world.

His question to the world? "Which country will be the loudest, the wildest, the proudest?"

Fans can follow the journey in real-time across HAUSER’s social media platforms, where he’ll drop exclusive performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and stories from his global takeover.

Why This Matters Now

At a time when the world feels more divided than ever, HAUSER is making a different kind of statement: Music is the one thing that truly brings us together.

His massive global audience—millions of fans, over 4 billion views, and over a billion streams—is already watching. And now, the world's biggest stage is calling.



About HAUSER

A true rebel with a cello, HAUSER has redefined classical music for the modern world. His performances break the mold—raw, passionate, and completely unpredictable. With a massive global following, over a billion streams, and a reputation for delivering unfiltered, high-energy music, HAUSER is not just a musician—he’s a movement.

