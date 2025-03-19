HAUSER Brings 'Music Unites the World' to South Africa with a Special Performance of 'Jerusalema'

HAUSER brings a new dimension to the track while honoring its original energy.

I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country.” — HAUSER

SOUTH AFRICA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAUSER, the internationally renowned cellist with over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, continues his global musical journey with “Music Unites the World.” The project, which reimagines iconic songs from different nations, now highlights South Africa with a unique interpretation of “Jerusalema.”

A Contemporary Global Anthem with South African Roots

Originally released in 2019, “Jerusalema” became an international sensation, blending house beats with gospel influences to create a song that resonated across cultures. Its uplifting melody and powerful rhythm turned it into a global dance phenomenon, symbolizing unity, resilience, and joy.

For this latest chapter of “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER presents his own cello interpretation of “Jerusalema”, offering a fresh take on one of South Africa’s most influential contemporary songs. By fusing classical instrumentation with the song’s signature groove, HAUSER brings a new dimension to the track while honoring its original energy.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

South Africa’s Music Joins a Global Celebration

“Music Unites the World” is a project that goes beyond genres and borders. Each featured country contributes to a growing collection of music that represents the cultural heartbeat of the world.

By bringing “Jerusalema” into the project, HAUSER highlights South Africa’s modern musical impact, while reinforcing the song’s global status. His performance serves as both a tribute and a reinterpretation, bridging different musical traditions through a shared love of melody and rhythm.



About HAUSER

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to merge classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have captivated audiences across the world, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a loyal global fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of celebrating cultural diversity through music, one country, one song at a time.

SOUTH AFRICA - Jerusalema

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.