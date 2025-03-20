HAUSER Honors Iran’s Musical Legacy with a Special Performance of 'Mara Beboos'

“Music Unites the World” Brings Iranian Music to a Global Stage

The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” — HAUSER

IRAN, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAUSER, the internationally acclaimed cellist with over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, brings his “Music Unites the World” project to Iran, paying tribute to the country’s deep-rooted musical heritage with a moving performance of “Mara Beboos.”

This project, which sees HAUSER reinterpreting a defining song from every country, highlights music’s ability to transcend borders and connect cultures.

Reviving a Timeless Persian Classic

“Mara Beboos” is one of Iran’s most cherished songs, known for its heartfelt lyrics and enduring melody. Originally released in the 1950s, the song remains a symbol of nostalgia and emotion, resonating across generations.

HAUSER’s interpretation brings a fresh perspective to this Persian classic, using the deep, expressive tones of the cello to emphasize the song’s rich emotional layers. His performance captures both the beauty of Iranian musical tradition and the universal emotions that make this song timeless.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

With “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER is building a global collection of iconic songs, reimagined for a new audience. His Iranian tribute joins a growing list of musical interpretations that celebrate the diversity of sound across cultures.

By sharing these performances worldwide, HAUSER invites audiences everywhere to appreciate and experience the unique musical expressions that define each nation. With “Mara Beboos,” Iran’s contribution to global music takes center stage.

About HAUSER

HAUSER is a world-renowned cellist known for his ability to blend classical music with contemporary influences. His performances have captivated global audiences, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a dedicated international fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of honoring musical traditions from around the world, one country, one song at a time.

IRAN - Mara Beboos

