HAUSER Explores Algeria’s Musical Identity with a Cello Tribute to 'Ya Rayah'

ALGERIA, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the latest installment of his international project Music Unites the World, world-renowned cellist HAUSER has released a powerful reinterpretation of the Algerian classic “Ya Rayah.” Known globally for his expressive performances and genre-defying approach, HAUSER continues his journey of honoring one signature song from every country through his instrument of choice: the cello.

With over 4 billion views and more than a billion streams worldwide, HAUSER’s unique style blends classical technique with popular music sensibilities. Through Music Unites the World, he brings national sounds into a global spotlight—offering not just performance, but homage.

Written and popularized by Dahmane El Harrachi in the 1970s and later reintroduced to international audiences by Rachid Taha, “Ya Rayah” has become an anthem of longing and migration, known across generations and cultures. In HAUSER’s rendition, the melancholic spirit of the original is preserved, but conveyed through rich, resonant cello lines.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

This performance adds Algeria’s voice to a growing global archive of sound, created to show how deeply music reflects identity. HAUSER’s interpretation of “Ya Rayah” invites listeners to experience the emotion behind the melody—regardless of language or origin.

As the Music Unites the World project continues to expand, HAUSER’s tribute to Algeria stands out as a deeply personal and culturally significant chapter. His version of “Ya Rayah” not only introduces new audiences to a celebrated North African classic—it also underlines the power of music to carry memory, history, and emotion across borders.



About HAUSER:

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist celebrated for reshaping how classical music is performed and perceived. His signature style merges precision and passion, and his global fanbase continues to grow. With Music Unites the World, HAUSER presents a cultural journey through music—one song, one country at a time.

ALGERIA - Ya Rayah

