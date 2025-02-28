Goa Tourism to Showcase Regenerative Tourism at ITB Berlin 2025

Fontainhas, Goa – A Colorful Walk Through Portuguese Heritage and Timeless Charm The Mysterious Pandav Caves of Goa Harvalem Waterfall, Goa – A Hidden Gem Cascading Amidst Lush Greenery Dive into the Azure Waters of Goa – An Underwater Adventure Black-Capped Kingfisher – A Vibrant Jewel of the Wetlands

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goa Tourism is set to make a remarkable presence at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show, taking place from March 4 to 6, 2025, at the Messe Berlin ExpoCenter City, Germany. With a focus on regenerative tourism, cultural heritage, adventure, and wellness tourism, Goa aims to highlight its diverse offerings beyond its famous beaches.The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 will offer visitors an immersive experience inspired by Goan heritage and architecture. Designed to highlight sustainable and regenerative tourism, the pavilion will showcase Goa’s commitment to responsible travel experiences.“As we showcase Goa at ITB Berlin 2025, our focus remains on regenerative tourism, sustainability, and preserving Goa’s cultural identity,” said Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa. “Goa is more than just a beach destination; it is a land of rich heritage, spiritual sanctuaries, and immersive experiences that offer a deeper connection with nature and local communities. Through our participation at ITB Berlin, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships and position Goa as a leading global tourism destination that prioritizes responsible and conscious travel.”“Our participation at ITB Berlin aligns with Goa’s vision to promote a tourism that is sustainable, community-driven, and economically beneficial,” said Shri Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa. “By engaging with global stakeholders, we seek to bring in innovative tourism solutions, enhance our visitor experience, and ensure that tourism growth contributes positively to the environment and the people of Goa. We are actively promoting Goa beyond beaches, hinterland tourism, yoga and wellness tourism and much more.”Visitors to the stall can explore Goa’s vibrant cultural heritage, lush hinterlands, spiritual tourism, adventure activities, and eco-friendly tourism experiences. To bring the essence of Goa to life, the pavilion will feature live cultural performances by professional Goan artists, displaying traditional music and dance forms. Additionally, an interactive Virtual Reality (VR) zone will take attendees to Goa’s breathtaking landscapes, festivals, and serene retreats.Goa is also home to numerous spiritual sanctuaries that reflect its harmonious blend of cultures and traditions. Visitors can explore historic temples including the Shri Mangueshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple, which are a part of the Ekaadasha Teertha Circuit. The state is also renowned for its magnificent churches, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site housing the relics of St. Francis Xavier, and the Se Cathedral, one of the largest churches in Asia. Additionally, Goa’s spiritual diversity is further enriched by mosques like the Safa Masjid in Ponda, one of the few surviving 16th-century mosques, and the serene Jama Masjid in Sanguem. These sacred sites make Goa a destination where spirituality, history, and architectural grandeur come together in a unique and enriching experience.As one of the premier global tourism trade events, ITB Berlin provides a crucial platform for Goa Tourism to connect with international tour operators, travel agencies, industry professionals, and potential investors. Goa’s delegation will actively engage in B2B meetings, networking sessions, and discussions to explore strategic partnerships and strengthen Goa’s global tourism footprint.Goa Tourism’s participation at ITB Berlin aims to invite tourists in and around Germany and other European countries to see the beauty of Goa, it will also provide valuable insights into emerging travel trends, consumer preferences, and new opportunities, helping Goa Tourism refine its future promotional strategies. Goa Tourism invites travel professionals, media representatives, and investors to visit its pavilion at Hall 5.2b, Stand 225, and discover the many facets of Goa’s tourism landscape. From its cultural richness and adventure experiences to wellness retreats, visitors will experience firsthand why Goa remains one of the most captivating travel destinations in the world.

