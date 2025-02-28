Karnataka Tourism Set to Highlight its Cultural and Natural Splendour at ITB Berlin 2025

The iconic Hampi Stone Chariot Majestic Hoysaleshvara Temple, Halebid – A Masterpiece of Hoysala Architecture in Karnataka Bidar Fort – A Grand Testament to Deccan History and Architectural Brilliance Spectacular Shivanasamudra Waterfalls – Nature’s Cascading Wonder in Karnataka Majestic Tiger Roaming Freely in Kabini National Reserve

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is thrilled to announce its participation in ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s premier travel trade show, set to take place from March 4 to March 6, 2025, at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. This prestigious event will serve as a global platform for Karnataka to highlight its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings. Visitors and industry professionals alike will be invited to explore the state’s unparalleled destinations and experiences, solidifying Karnataka’s position as a must-visit destination on the global tourism map.As one of India’s most vibrant and diverse states, Karnataka offers a unique blend of history, nature, and modernity. From the ancient ruins of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the lush coffee plantations of Coorg, and from the pristine beaches of Gokarna to the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru, Karnataka caters to every traveler’s interests. Whether you are a history enthusiast, a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or a wellness traveller, Karnataka promises an unforgettable journey.Karnataka’s presence at ITB Berlin 2025 will focus on showcasing its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the iconic Group of Monuments at Hampi, the majestic temples of Pattadakal, and the intricate carvings of Belur and Halebidu. These sites offer a glimpse into the state’s glorious past and architectural brilliance, making them a treasure trove for history buffs and culture enthusiasts.The state’s diverse ecosystems will also take centre stage, with destinations like Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks being highlighted for their tiger reserves and rich biodiversity. The Western Ghats, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be promoted for its lush forests, cascading waterfalls, and scenic trekking trails, appealing to nature lovers and adventure seekers.Spiritual tourism will be another key focus, with destinations such as the holy town of Shravanabelagola and the serene Dharmasthala being showcased for their spiritual significance and wellness tourism potential. Additionally, Karnataka’s adventure tourism offerings, including the rugged terrains of Chikmagalur and the thrilling river rafting experiences in Dandeli, will cater to thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors to the Karnataka stall will also have the opportunity to taste the state’s delectable Mysore Pak.Senior tourism officials and key stakeholders, who will be available for B2B meetings with travel trade representatives from Germany and beyond, will lead Karnataka Tourism’s delegation at ITB Berlin 2025. These meetings aim to foster meaningful partnerships, explore collaborative opportunities, and strengthen Karnataka’s presence in the global tourism market. By engaging with industry professionals, the delegation seeks to promote Karnataka’s diverse offerings and pave the way for future collaborations that will enhance travel experiences and drive tourism growth.Karnataka is a land of contrasts, where ancient history meets modern innovation, and serene landscapes coexist with bustling cities. The state’s participation at ITB Berlin 2025 underscores its commitment to promoting Karnataka as a top-tier destination for global travelers. With its diverse offerings and warm hospitality, Karnataka invites the world to explore its wonders and create lasting memories.

