Heveya Dubai Launches Exclusive Pop-Up at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heveya, the region’s leading organic and sustainable bedding brand, is bringing its premium sleep experience to the heart of Abu Dhabi with an exclusive three-month pop-up at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. The mall is a high-end retail, dining and family entertainment destination, located on the Marina breakwater and facing the stunning Arabian Gulf waters, making it the perfect setting for Heveya’s luxurious, nature-inspired offerings.From Saturday 1 March 2025, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Heveya’s luxurious range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, breathable bamboo bedding and eco-conscious sleep accessories - all designed to enhance sleep quality naturally.Located on the first floor, among a curated selection of renowned luxury brands, this pop-up stand offers an immersive experience where guests can feel the difference of Heveya’s ethically sourced, EMF and chemical-free, hypoallergenic sleep solutions. With a focus on sustainability, Heveya’s mattresses are fully recyclable, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional coil mattresses, many of which end up in landfills.“We are excited to bring Heveya to Abu Dhabi and introduce our natural sleep solutions to a new audience,” said Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya UAE. “Our goal is to inspire people to invest in better sleep by choosing high-quality, sustainable bedding that supports both their well-being and the environment. And with our 100-day satisfaction guarantee, customers can rest easy knowing they can get their money back if they are not fully satisfied with their mattress.”As part of the exclusive experience, guests will be invited to indulge in a customised sleep ritual, featuring a specially crafted sleep-enhancing tea and a selection of sleep-inducing snacks. This thoughtfully designed ritual aims to complement the consultation process, offering a serene and calming atmosphere to enhance the overall sleep experience and prepare the mind and body for rest.Heveya’s sleep experts will also be on hand to offer personalised mattress consultations, providing expert advice on the ideal mattress strength - whether soft, medium, or firm - and even assessing your back for a tailored recommendation. For couples, Heveya offers the unique option to customise the mattress - half soft, half firm - so both partners can enjoy their ideal sleep solution.This Pop-Up is presented in collaboration with local furniture designer Custom No. 9, blending thoughtful craftsmanship with Heveya’s dedication to sustainable luxury.Visit Heveya’s pop-up at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi and experience the key to waking up refreshed - naturally.For more information, visit Heveya Dubai located in Warehouse 80, Goshi Warehouses, Al Quoz, their website www.heveya.ae or follow @heveyaae on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About HeveyaHeveya is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveya combines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.

