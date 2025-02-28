Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Showcase Tourism Opportunities at ITB Berlin 2025

Khajuraho Group of Temples - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Intricate Carvings of Ahilya Bai Fort Regal Grandeur: Inside the Majestic Lalbagh Palace Orchha River Rafting: A Journey of Adventure and Serenity The Majestic Guardians of the Satpura Tiger Reserve

The state will showcase its diverse tourism offerings and ongoing initiatives in responsible and sustainable travel at the global travel trade show.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will participate in ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world's leading travel trade shows, from March 4-6, 2025. The state will highlight its diverse tourism offerings, including cultural, historical, and natural experiences, along with its commitment to sustainable and responsible travel.The Board’s delegation, led by Mrs. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director, will engage with global industry professionals at Hall 5.2, Stand 227, further promoting the state’s tourism potential and fostering key international relationships.Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as an offbeat, multispecialty destination, offering diverse experiences across cultural, spiritual, historical, and natural tourism. In 2023, the state recorded 112.1 million tourist visits, a notable increase from 34.1 million in 2022. This growth highlights the state's rising appeal as a top tourism destination.The state has placed a strong emphasis on responsible tourism, focusing on community development and sustainability. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is actively promoting itself as a safe destination for all travelers, including solo women travelers. With an abundance of archaeological and geological sites, coupled with vibrant cultural experiences, the state continues to attract both domestic and international tourists.As a regular participant in international tourism events, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has also showcased its offerings at prominent platforms such as FITUR in Spain and WTM in London. Germany has been identified as a key source market, and in support of this, the Board has organized familiarization trips for German travel industry professionals. Notably, a visit by an official of a leading trade association for the German travel industry took place in February, with another familiarization trip scheduled for March.Participation in ITB Berlin 2025 forms a vital part of Madhya Pradesh’s strategy to engage with international travel markets and further promote the state's tourism potential on the global stage.

