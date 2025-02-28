Koya Nuclear sets up operations in India as interest in TRISO grows

TRISO leader Koya Nuclear Energy (KNE) is opening an office in Mumbai, India to accelerate its commercial drive in the country.

On my recent visit to India I realized just how high the level of enthusiasm is for nuclear, and Gen IV TRISO nuclear in particular. It has a well established and pro-active regulatory environment.” — Stephen Edkins

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gen IV Nuclear Technology company Koya Nuclear Energy (KNE) is opening an office in Mumbai, India to accelerate its commercial development in the country. Led by Prakash Lakhiani, the Mumbai office will oversee all aspects relating to market entry – including commercial strategy, regulatory engagement, financing, project development and supply chain management. Prakash will work with Suraj Arora, who leads KNE’s business development team in Asia.India adopted a very supportive pro-nuclear stance in its 2025 budget and has recently made changes to the regulations allowing for private investment in nuclear power for the first time. Atomic energy falls directly under the remit of the Prime Minister’s Office, recent statements from Prime Minister Modi have underscored the critical role of nuclear power in meeting India’s growing energy demand needs.One of the fastest growing countries in the world – averaging 7.3% in the last two years – India is set to become the world’s third largest economy this year. The country is a global hub for the IT industry, with datacenter demands surging with the advancements in AI. This, in turn, drives the demand for reliable, sustainable baseload power.In January, KNE held an event with the Indian Institute of Technology at Greater Noida, discussing the important role that Gen IV nuclear energy technology should play. Based on the positive feedback from Federal and State Governments, investors, supply chain players and power users, KNE has decided to commit additional resources to its Indian market entry.An integral part of this process will involve securing regulatory approval for the South African developed TRISO fuel and reactor technology that KNE is promoting globally. TRISO fuel, described by the U.S. Department of Energy as “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth” was first produced at the facility in Pelindaba, South Africa in 2008 and subsequently successfully tested at the Idaho National Laboratory in the United States.Prakash Lakhiani, Head of India, stated: “Our engagement with decision makers, regulators and academics over the past six months has convinced us that India is not just ready for small nuclear, but that it has the potential to become a world leader. The engineers at KNE bring decades of experience working with TRISO technology. We can deliver nuclear power in a safer and more scalable fashion than any other available alternative.”Stephen Edkins, CEO of KNE, added “On my most recent visit to India I realized just how high the level of enthusiasm is for nuclear, and Gen IV TRISO nuclear in particular. The country has a rich history in nuclear power and a well established and pro-active regulatory environment. By actively encouraging small nuclear development, India will secure long term benefits, not just from the energy generated but also from the innovation, talent and intellectual property created.”Koya Nuclear Energy Holdings Limited (KNE), an Irish domiciled company dedicated to promoting South African Gen IV Small Nuclear technology. The South African produced TRISO fuel, described by the U.S. Department of Energy as “the most robust nuclear fuel on earth”, has been certified by the Idaho National Laboratory in the United States. The company’s reactor design was developed and tested at the facilities in Pelindaba, Pretoria.

Uranium kernels for TRISO

