DCX and GVT team up to create DCX Livestock Exchange in India

Indian Livestock

SINGAPORE, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCX – a global operator of platforms for agri products and GVT – an eminent development organization promoted by KRIBHCO have agreed to create a cooperate on creating a marketplace for livestock in India.The DCX Livestock Exchange will feature over 5 million farmers from 22 states across India. The marketplace will integrate with inspection companies to ensure that all products on the platform have been certified and can be traced by the buyer. Furthermore the marketplace will give produces full visibility on the price that they have received and compare it to other districts and states.Suraj Arora, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DCX Asia said “We are looking forward to creating internal transparency in agri commodities in India. As a group we feel blockchain can pave the way for resolving the food security concerns currently facing the world. South Asia is not only a big consumer of agri products but also a big producer of the same thus creating the need for a very dynamic trading digital ecosystem. We are humbled and fortunate to work with GVT for creating the first Digital Livestock Exchange in the region”.DCX is a global provider of platforms for agri commodities and related products. The DCX Global Marketplace allows users from around the world to connect and transact in 4 agri commodity areas – Rice, Fertilizer, Grains and Pulses. Since its launch in 2020 the company has attracted over 200 clients from 40+ countries around the world.The DCX 2.0 platform will allow clients to license the platform for use in their own environments promoting seamless digitalization and trusted reporting within their own groups and with clients and service providers. It will also allow the creation of regional and local marketplaces with smaller participants and local payments providers.Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) started its journey in 1992 as a national level non-profit development organization with the support from Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizers, GOI and DFID (UK) to create a world where every citizen can live a secure, healthy and fulfilling life and, sustain in harmony with nature. Along with various social, economic and environmental development initiatives, GVT is involved in enabling capacities of rural populace through running various institutes like School of Rural Management, National Livelihood Resource Institute and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.GVT is directed by the Board of Trustees, which includes five Trustees from KRIBHCO, two Trustees from Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, and three nominated eminent Trustees from diverse background.Mr Shailesh Kotru Lead Business Development from GVT said "this unique initiative will streamline and enhance the quality of Indian livestock market and open innumerable opportunities for the farming community to increase their income through through this Digital Livestock Exchange. Gramin Vikas Trust is very proud of being the part of this initiative and thankful to DCX Asia for this collaboration."

