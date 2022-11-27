DCX and Shubham Logistics partner on agri commodities warehouse solution in India
SSL’s best-in-class warehousing service will be available to all DCX clients as part of its secure and trusted negotiation, contracting and execution solutionSINGAPORE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCX – a global Agri Fintech operator of platforms for agri products and Shree Shubham Logistics Limited (SSL) – a leading warehousing company in India for commodities are pleased to announce their cooperation agreement to bring transparent, eﬃcient, and robust agri commodities trading to India.
SSL’s best-in-class warehousing service with over 1 million m2 of facilities across 6 states will now be available to all DCX clients as part of its secure and trusted negotiation, contracting and execution solution. The DCX platform integrates with a variety of service providers – inspection, freight, insurance, and ﬁnance. This is now the ﬁrst time that warehousing will also be available directly on DCX providing full visibility for all stakeholders on the status of the trade, and the condition of collateral.
The SSL solution reduces post-harvest losses and increases food security, using scientiﬁc and eﬃcient warehouse management systems through our own state-of-the-art Agri-Logistics Parks (ALPs) as well as in third party warehouses. Our wide spectrum of services ranges from Storage & Preservation, Collateral Management and testing of agri commodities.
DCX will offer the solution on its marketplace using their 2.0 platform which was launched in early July. Powered by AWS cloud native services the DCX Platform allows users to Trade, Counter and offers digitised post trade ﬂows in a single environment whilst users have access to service providers offering Freight, Finance, Insurance and Inspection services.
Suraj Arora, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DCX Asia said “We are very excited to work with Shree Shubham Logistics in creating a blockchain backed digitalization ecosystem in the Indian agriculture sector. As we all know, the Indian agriculture economy provides huge opportunities and digitalization of this critical component of the Indian economy would pave the way for creating a positive social impact in the lives of Indian farmers. This cooperation would bring a very dynamic trading digital ecosystem in the field of agri commodities .
Mr Maneesh Mansingka. Managing Director of SSL said “We are excited to work with DCX Asia to form a vibrant Agritech platform that can be used by farmers, traders, processors and government agencies, forming part of the Indian agriculture commodities ecosystem. DCX has global expertise and is operational in various regions of the world, this platform will enable a safe and eﬃcient digital trade, storage, ﬁnancing, export or import of agricultural commodities. This will add a new revenue stream for the company without incurring any further capital expenditure.
More about DCX
DCX is a global provider of platforms for agri commodities and related products. The DCX Global Marketplace allows users from around the world to connect and transact initially in 4 agri commodity areas – Rice, Fertilizer, Grains and Pulses. Since its launch in 2020 the company has attracted over 800 clients from 40+ countries around the world. The ﬂexibility of the DCX platform allows the creation of regional and local marketplaces with smaller participants and local payments providers integrated. In addition to offering Global and Local Marketplaces, the DCX 2.0 platform will allow clients to license the platform for use via a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering promoting seamless digitalization and trusted reporting within their own groups and with clients and service providers.
More about SSL
Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd. is one of the leading warehousing companies in India for agricultural commodities servicing more than 2000 customers. SSL is engaged in the business of warehousing and safe keeping of agricultural commodities; servicing Government, corporate & retail customers. SSL works on an owned plus hired warehouses model and is currently present in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Karnataka states. SSL has ties with over 20 banks for providing Collateral Management Services (CMS) and can issue digital warehouse receipts which are fully recognized under WDRA. . The products handled include: wheat, sugar, paddy and processed rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, etc., with an aggregated yearly volume of over 2 million tons.
Incorporated in 2007, Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd (SSL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) and part of the Kalpataru Group - one of India's leading conglomerates with interests spanning in Real Estate, Power Transmission and Distribution, Civil Infrastructure and Logistics.
