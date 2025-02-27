MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 17, 2025 to Monday, February 24, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 17, 2025, through Monday, February 24, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 17, 2025

A BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-023-558

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old J’Nelah Mercer, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Theft (Second Degree), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-023-638

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Armed Carjacking, Robbery, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-642

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 25-023-651

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

A Cobra FS-38 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Alvin Anthony Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 25-023-740

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-023-758

A Crossman Arms .22 caliber BB gun and a Crossman Arms .22 caliber BB rifle were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-023-999

A Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Oak Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Davion Brown, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-024-050

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Darryl Wallace, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-088

A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-024-118

A Springfield Armory EMP 40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Daoud Harris, of Silver Spring, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 25-024-218

A Smith & Wesson 3913 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Naquan Chester Tolson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-024-224

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Markarius Jahil Brooks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-281

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Markel Deloatch, of Northeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-283

A Daisy Powerline 340 .177 caliber BB gun, a Sig Sauer MP .177 caliber BB gun, and an Ithaca shotgun were recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Steven Antonio McDonald, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Prohibited Weapons, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-310

A Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-024-464

A Charter Arms 38 Special .38 caliber revolver and a Hi-Point JHP .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Behailu Tefera Mamo, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-024-511

A Glock 21 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Rock Creek Ford Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-617

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber assault rifle was recovered int eh 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Armed Carjacking, Robbery, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-642

Thursday, February 20, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Palmetto Armory PA-15 .223/.556 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Alex Girma, of Alexandria, VA, and 20-year-old Bruke A. Kassa, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-743

A Taurus PT-111 G2 Millennium 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jermy Antonio Boyd, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-778

A Glock 19mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jamal P. Simms, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-024-900

A Beretta APX 4.9mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-024-910

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Canal Road, Northwest. CCN: 25-024-974

A BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-025-062

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2000 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-025-103

A Smith & Wesson SDVE40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Antonio Zeigler, of Duluth, GA, and 51-year-old Vencent Wayne O’Brien, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-025-113

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-025-152

Friday, February 21, 2025

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-025-244

A Glock 19 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25-025-264

An Interarms Astra 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-025-436

A Rock Island Armory Carina 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-025-476

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-025-616

Saturday, February 22, 2025

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Michael Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-025-764

A Herman Weihrauch 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Dante Christopher Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Burglary Second Degree, Destruction of Property, Bench Warrant, and Possible Implements of a Crime. CCN: 25-025-826

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-026-093

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Mekhi Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-026-116

A Sport Master 512 .22 caliber rifle and a Sears 3C Higgins 583.4 12-gauge shotgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-026-158

A Taurus L50 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Nash Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Marquise Deon Wilkins, of Bowie, MD, 20-year-old Tyquan Hardy, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Taylor Jovani, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Khalil Elijah Harrison, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Robbery, and Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage. CCN: 25-026-195

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-026-233

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the intersection of 12th Street & Bryant Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Carlos Granados, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-026-258

Sunday, February 23, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jackson Steet, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Dashaun Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-026-261

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Omari Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-026-303

An Anderson AM-15 assault rifle was recovered in the Interstate 395 Southbound Third Street Tunnel, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Markel Waters, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-026-313

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-026-354

A Walther CCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-026-462

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Ryan Matthews, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-026-504

A RG Industries RG23 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Walter Richard Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed. CCN: 25-026-537

A F.I.E. Titan .25 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-357 .357 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 300 block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kamari Childs, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-026-552

Monday, February 24, 2025

A Ruger LCR .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Benjamin Eric Peyton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Drinking in Public, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-027-137

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Charles General, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Bail Reform Act, Failure to Identify Self – Pedestrian, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-027-158

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

