MPD Investigating Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who attempted to rob a business in Northwest.
On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business, took property, and then fled the scene in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect returned to the scene, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25027605
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.