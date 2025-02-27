MPD Investigating Northwest Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who attempted to rob a business in Northwest.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered a business, took property, and then fled the scene in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect returned to the scene, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. When the employee refused, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25027605

###