MPD Arrests Suspect in Robbery in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a robbery in Southeast.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, at approximately 3:58 p.m., three suspects approached the victims in the 100 block of Stoddert Place, Southeast. The suspects attacked one of the victims, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 13-year-old male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN 24157878

