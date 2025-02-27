MPD Arrests Suspect in 21 Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to twenty-one burglaries that occurred in October 2024.

In each of the below offenses, three suspects broke the front door or window of a business in the early morning hours, stole cash, and then fled in a blue sedan.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024:

Burglary Two

2000 block of P Street, Northwest CCN: 24159734

200 block of M Street, Southeast CCN: 24159685

600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24159700

2200 block of Town Center Drive, Southeast CCN: 24159718

1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest CCN: 24159723

1200 block of Half Street, Southeast CCN: 24159730

1200 block of Half Street, Southeast CCN: 24159731

3800 block Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, CCN: 24159709

1200 block Union Street, Northeast CCN: 24159764

On Friday, October 18, 2024:

Burglary Two

1700 block of 1st Street, Northwest CCN: 24161435

900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161438

600 block of Maine Drive, Southwest CCN: 24161449

300 block of M Street, Northeast CCN: 24161472

2400 block of Market Street, Northeast CCN: 24161477

900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24161479

2000 Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161486

900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161442

1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest CCN: 24161438

Destruction of Property

1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest CCN: 24161803

800 block of O Street, Northwest CCN: 24161478

On Thursday, October 31, 2024:

Burglary Two

1600 block of 17th Street, Northwest CCN: 24169009

800 block of V Street, Northwest CCN: 24169192

700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast CCN: 24169028

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the detectives’ investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the 5100 block of D Street, Southeast. During the search warrant, one of the suspects, 22-year-old Demetrius Woods of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Twenty-one counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Destruction of Property.

MPD continues to search for the remaining suspects and their vehicle. They were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/txFt4HknjLY