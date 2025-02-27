MPD Arrests Suspect in 21 Burglary Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to twenty-one burglaries that occurred in October 2024.
In each of the below offenses, three suspects broke the front door or window of a business in the early morning hours, stole cash, and then fled in a blue sedan.
On Tuesday, October 15, 2024:
Burglary Two
- 2000 block of P Street, Northwest CCN: 24159734
- 200 block of M Street, Southeast CCN: 24159685
- 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24159700
- 2200 block of Town Center Drive, Southeast CCN: 24159718
- 1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest CCN: 24159723
- 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast CCN: 24159730
- 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast CCN: 24159731
- 3800 block Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, CCN: 24159709
- 1200 block Union Street, Northeast CCN: 24159764
On Friday, October 18, 2024:
Burglary Two
- 1700 block of 1st Street, Northwest CCN: 24161435
- 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161438
- 600 block of Maine Drive, Southwest CCN: 24161449
- 300 block of M Street, Northeast CCN: 24161472
- 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast CCN: 24161477
- 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24161479
- 2000 Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161486
- 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast CCN: 24161442
- 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest CCN: 24161438
Destruction of Property
- 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest CCN: 24161803
- 800 block of O Street, Northwest CCN: 24161478
On Thursday, October 31, 2024:
Burglary Two
- 1600 block of 17th Street, Northwest CCN: 24169009
- 800 block of V Street, Northwest CCN: 24169192
- 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast CCN: 24169028
On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the detectives’ investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the 5100 block of D Street, Southeast. During the search warrant, one of the suspects, 22-year-old Demetrius Woods of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Twenty-one counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Destruction of Property.
MPD continues to search for the remaining suspects and their vehicle. They were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos and video below: