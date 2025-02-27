MPD Arrests Suspect in 2024 Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 7:12 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1500 block of Marion Street, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was physically assaulted by two suspects. The suspects took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168310

###