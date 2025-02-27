Submit Release
*Updated with Video* MPD Investigating Benning Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, at approximately 12:02 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the sounds of gunshots in the area. Once on the scene, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Larry Evans of Northwest, DC.

A suspect was captured by surveillance cameras fleeing the scene in a light-colored sedan. The suspect and the vehicle can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/7uyM-VNsZPA

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25026753

###

