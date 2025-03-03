Hypertherm Associates Asia Technical Service Call Center Technology Upgrade and New Phone Numbers Announcement

Hypertherm Associates Asia Technical Service Call Center

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates Asia Technical Service Team is upgrading to a new call center technology platform. This upgrade aims to enhance the efficiency and capability of our daily support services and create more opportunities for future channel expansion. As a result, our partners and customers will be able to get in touch with us more conveniently.As part of this upgrade, we have added new phone numbers for our Technical Service Team, ensuring that customers across the Asia region can communicate with us easily and efficiently. Below are the updated technical service contact numbers:• China: +862180365475• Taiwan: +886806651855• Singapore: +658008528500• South Korea: +82808221692• Japan: +81120820361• Australia: +611800870356• New Zealand: +64800600689• Vietnam: +8412032271• Thailand: +661800018240• Indonesia: +628001503427• Malaysia: +601800810915• Philippines: +63180013220036We recommend that customers update and save these contact numbers to ensure smooth communication with our Technical Service team. This upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the support we provide to our customers.Hypertherm appreciates the long-term support and cooperation of all our customers. Should you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us

