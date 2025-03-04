Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit to Bring the Latest Wave of Digital Infrastructure Innovations in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datacentres & cloud, are evolving faster than ever, and if Malaysia wants to keep up, adopting new technology is not optional – it’s essential. From integrating AI to streamlining data analytics and business intelligence, the right knowledge and tools can mean a world of difference in an organisation’s overall activities.But here’s the bigger question – Which technologies are actually worth the investment?This is exactly where Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) has taken the centre stage, and is coming to answer the industry’s most pressing questions on 14 - 15 May 2025 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.As the nation’s most focused space for unravelling the latest innovations, roadblocks and other developments, the two-day summit will leave no stone unturned in highlighting the pulse of the datacentre & cloud industry. Attendees can expect to witness the most spectacular product demonstrations on: Cloud Security, Server, Storage, Network, Monitoring & Management, Backup & Disaster Recovery, AI & ML, Hybrid Cloud and many other domains.Highly regarded for enabling exclusive one-on-one discussions with the most revered technology giants, the platform’s exhibition hall is gearing up to become a competitive space for solution providers like VCI Global, China Telecom, Synology, CelcomDigi, MM Century, Saxon Renewables, Pentens, Datwyler IT, Hong Seng Power, ManageEngine, Galloway Acoustics and mtu – A Rolls-Royce Solution.While global giants are actively establishing new datacentres and dedicated cloud regions within the country, the Malaysian government has expedited all efforts towards facilitating a cloud-powered future whilst pushing the country’s hyperscalers towards major financial commitments.Furthermore, their efforts toward elevating Malaysia’s digital landscape have been quite evident as DCCI so far has received the robust backing from Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), CyberSecurity Malaysia, PLANMalaysia, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT).From one side, the platform will facilitate the organisations in establishing their strong footprint in Malaysia’s datacentre market that is projected to reach $3.97 billion by 2029 and from the other it will address the critical challenges regarding regulatory hurdles, green energy adoption, securing mission-critical data and others. Most importantly, the two-day summit will serve as a strategic link between policymakers and industry’s biggest stakeholders to fast-track solutions, forge strategic collaborations and lay the groundwork for the nation’s next biggest technology breakthroughs.The focused platform will make room to host over 500 senior profiles from the industry. From enterprise CIOs to public sector’s leading tech strategists, attendees will gain firsthand insights into to the latest AI-powered strategies, cybersecurity frameworks, datacentre monitoring technologies and datacentre & cloud’s latest advancements.Some of the conference topics from the agenda include – ‘Adopting a Cloud-First Policy’, ‘Edge Computing in Cloud Infrastructure’, ‘Digital Infrastructure: The Backbone of Futuristic Cities’, ‘Ensuring Reliability and Uptime: The Critical Role of Power Backup Systems’, ‘Building Smart, ‘Green Datacentres for a Digital Malaysia’, ‘Datacentre Heat Recovery’ and many more.Breaking the news, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organising body – Tradepass , made a big announcement, “Following DCCI’s remarkable success over the last few years, we’ve decided to introduce digital infrastructure’s most prestigious awards show in the form of DCCI Awards. This exclusive segment will dive into Malaysia’s rich talent base and recognize the best minds from the datacentre & cloud landscape for their pioneering work, remarkable achievements and exemplary contributions that are redefining the course of the industry’s future.”For more information about the event, log on to:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.