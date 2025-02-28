Full Lineup for Lakes Jam 2025 Emphasizes Country Songwriting Stars and the Heaviest, Hardest Rock Lineup Ever

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Lakes Jam country lineup is bringing you a vibrant cross-section of country music’s history, present and future with notable artists who are electrifying, charismatics, and soulful songwriters including headliners Riley Green and Gary Allan plus Niko Moon, Corey Kent, Little Texas, George Birge, Raelynn and Kassi Ashton.

The rock lineup is going to be the loudest, hardest and heaviest lineup in the history of Lakes Jam with Daughtry, Everclear, Drowning Pool, and A Killer’s Confession.

Wednesday and Thursday are rock nights with Friday and Saturday featuring the country artists. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are included in the 3 day passes, with Wednesday as an add-on for the truly dedicated.

The lineup also includes top tribute and cover bands, including Joe Flip (tribute to outlaw country and southern rock), Mason Dixon Line (tribute to John Fogerty and CCR), The Hybrid Theory (tribute to Linkin Park), MNtallica (Minnesota-based Metallica tribute band), and Mallrats (90s covers)

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam is More Than a Music Festival with mud trucks, an ATV/UTV golf cart parade, watercross, a poker tourney, drifting, bean bag tourney and more. It was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for more information about the artists.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences.

Tickets are available at https://lakesjam.com/ Follow Lakes Jam on social media and for updates and chances to win passes, experiences, merch, and more! www.facebook.com/lakesjam www.tiktok.com/@lakesjamofficial www.instagram.com/lakesjam https://x.com/LakesJam https://www.youtube.com/@lakesjamofficial



