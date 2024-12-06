Legendary Rock Band 'Bush' to Play Thursday, June 26th at Lakes Jam 2025 Presented by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Bush is defined by platinum albums, big hits and an evolving, heavy, grunge-inspired sound.



BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakes Jam is thrilled to announce that iconic rock band Bush will be headlining the 2025 festival. Known for their hits "Glycerine," "Machinehead," and "Comedown," Bush will be performing on the Busch Light Main Stage at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 26th, 2025.

Formed in 1992, this British rock band rose to fame in the mid-1990s with their debut album Sixteen Stone, which became a multi-platinum album. Fronted by charismatic lead vocalist and guitarist Gavin Rossdale, the band quickly gained international recognition for their grunge-inspired sound, blending heavy guitar riffs with melodic hooks.

After a brief hiatus in the early 2000s, Bush reunited in 2010, reinvigorating their fan base with new music including the album Golden State, which has a rawer rock sound, and The Kingdom with a heavier, more aggressive sound. Bush will be the hard-rocking headliner topping off a night of bands in heavy, metal and grunge-inspired sounds.

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Additional artists will continue to be announced. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences. The 2025 lineup includes Riley Green, Gary Allan, Corey Kent, Niko Moon, George Birge, Raelynn, Kassi Ashton, and even more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are available for purchase at LakesJam.com

Follow Lakes Jam on social media and for updates and chances to win passes, experiences, merch, and more!

