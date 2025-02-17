Multi-Platinum Band Daughtry to Play Thursday, June 26th at Lakes Jam 2025 Presented by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Daughtry is the Rock Headliner for Lakes Jam 2025

Daughtry will be bringing their iconic sound to Lakes Jam on Thursday, June 26th at 10 PM.

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakes Jam is thrilled to announce that Daughtry will be bringing their iconic sound to Lakes Jam on Thursday, June 26th at 10 PM. Chris Daughtry formed the band after gaining national fame as a finalist on Season 5 of American Idol.

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, the original headliner, Bush, will unfortunately not be able to appear at Lakes Jam this year as originally planned. Daughtry is a worthy replacement to head up the heaviest and hardest Lakes Jam lineup ever.

Their debut album, Daughtry (2006), became one of the fastest-selling rock albums in history, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and later reaching No. 1. It was certified platinum 6 times and was Grammy nominated with hit singles including It’s Not Over, Home, and Over You.

Their second album, Leave This Town (2009), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and made Surprise and Life After You radio staples. Their awards include American Music Awards (AMA) Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist along with Billboard Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Known for their dynamic live performances, Daughtry will bring their blend of post-grunge, hard rock, and pop-rock sound to top off a night of heavy, metal and grunge-inspired rock.

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Additional artists will continue to be announced. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences. The 2025 lineup includes Riley Green, Gary Allan, Corey Kent, Niko Moon, George Birge, Raelynn, Kassi Ashton, and even more artists. Full lineup is at https://lakesjam.com/lineup

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are available for purchase at https://lakesjam.com/



