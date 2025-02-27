Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Juvenile Justice Board

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Matthew Marick and reappointed Joe Barton, Ph.D. and Stephanie House to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, its executive director and staff, and to establish the mission and set goals for the Department that emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Matthew Marick of Krugerville is the director of Juvenile Probation for Denton County. He is the vice president of the North Texas Chiefs Association and a member of the Texas Probation Association. Marick received a Bachelor of Science in Youth Ministries from Liberty University.

Joe Barton, Ph.D. of Canyon is a licensed professional counselor and the chief juvenile probation officer for Randall County. He is a member of the Panhandle Area Juvenile Probation Officer Association and the West Texas Chief’s Association and a former member of the Texas Counseling Association, National Board for Certified Counselors, and the Texas Family Code Chapter 55 Revisions Advisory Council Subcommittee. Additionally, he is a volunteer member for the Canyon Independent School District (ISD) Advisory Committee and treasurer for the Canyon High School Choir Booster Board. Barton received a Master of Arts in Psychology from West Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Walden University.

Stephanie House of Liberty Hill is a secondary school principal in Georgetown ISD. House has over 20 years of experience in education, previously working as a Special Education and Language Arts teacher, Department Chair, Attendance Dropout Prevention Specialist, Assistant Principal, Dean of Students, Director of Instruction and Principal in traditional, residential, juvenile justice, and protective services settings. She is a member of the National Association of Secondary Principals and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. Additionally, House is a volunteer with Texas Humane Heroes. She holds teaching certificates in English Language Arts and Reading, Special Education, Principal, and Superintendent. House received a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Psychology from the University of Michigan, a Master of Educational Administration from Concordia University Texas, and a Doctor in Instructional Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.