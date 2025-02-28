Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission February 2025

Feb. 28, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its February 2025 meeting.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $10.4 million in state and federal funding to Texas airports in Big Lake, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Lockhart, Sherman/Denison and Uvalde.

Employee Recognition

The Commission recognized Wichita Falls District Engineer Michael D. Beaver for more than 30 years of service to TxDOT. Beaver, who is retiring, was named Wichita Falls District Engineer in 2018. During his tenure with TxDOT, he oversaw the design and construction of Wichita Falls’ only four-level interchange, upgrades to US 82 and helped add capacity to I-35 in Cook County at the Oklahoma border.

Director Marc Williams and the commissioners also congratulated Chris Young for his appointment as the TxDOT Human Resources Division Director. Young, who has been director of TxDOT workforce development for 10 years, will assume the position from retiring Human Resources Director David McMillan.

Contracts

Commissioners awarded $1.2 billion in contracts for 68 highway improvement projects and $16.6 million for nine routine maintenance projects.

Chairman Comments

Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg shared his appreciation for the Associated General Contractors of Texas following his participation at ACG Capitol Day earlier this month. Bugg noted TxDOT currently has $57 billion in active projects under construction, which is thanks to the great teamwork with ACG and the American Society of Civil Engineers Texas Section.

Bugg also noted his thanks to Texas voters who helped approve the Proposition 1 and Proposition 7 funding measures in 2014 and 2015, as 47% of the 2025 Unified Transportation Program funding comes from these sources.