Protecting Veterans from Romance Scams

In 2024, 53% of men and 47% of women reportedly experienced some form of romance scam in an online dating environment. Romance scams targeting Veterans often begin innocently on dating apps or websites, social media platforms or even through email. Scammers create convincing personas and may pose as fellow Veterans, active duty military personnel, or individuals with shared interests and experiences. A con artist will invest time and effort into building rapport with a Veteran, gradually earning their trust and affection.

Examples of romance scams as detailed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) could include a scammer impersonating a deployed member of the military or a celebrity, gaining the Veteran’s trust before eventually taking advantage of the romantic connection that has been created to request money. Some scammers will make plans to meet the Veteran or even propose marriage through messages. But the reality is they will likely never meet. The connection the Veteran believed in will be forever broken once the fraud is exposed.

If something feels off or too good to be true, Veterans must trust their instincts and use these tips to stay safe:

Exercise caution with unsolicited contacts: Be skeptical of unexpected messages or friend requests, particularly from those claiming to be military personnel or Veterans. Relationships that escalate rapidly warrant extra scrutiny. Always verify the identity of new online acquaintances, especially if they request money or personal information.

Protect your information: Refrain from sharing sensitive personal or financial details online, especially with individuals you haven’t met in person. Learn how to spot and avoid scammers on dating sites and social media who build trust, fabricate emergencies and request money. Be mindful about disclosing information related to your military service, family or finances.

Be cautious of financial requests: Approach requests for money or financial help with caution, especially if they come unexpectedly or seem excessive. A genuine romantic interest should not pressure you for financial assistance early in an online relationship.

Trust your instincts: If something seems too good to be true or raises red flags, trust your gut feeling. It’s wise to step back and assess the situation critically. Don’t hesitate to consult with trusted friends or family when in doubt.

Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any suspicious behavior or believe you might be targeted by a scam, it’s crucial to report it immediately. This includes notifying the platform where the interaction occurred and submitting a report to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. For suspected VA benefits fraud, call the VA benefits hotline at 1-800-827-1000. For all non-Veteran Affairs related fraud, reach out to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

More than 64,000 romance scams were reported in 2023, according to the FTC, totaling $1.14 billion in losses. By remaining vigilant and following these tips, Veterans can protect themselves and others from romance scams that can lead to heartbreak and breaking the bank.