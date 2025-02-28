Nighttime lane closure on Snake River Bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing a lane over the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22, on the Snake River Bridge this Friday evening, Feb. 28, beginning at 11 p.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations potentially until 4 a.m. Traffic will alternate on one lane while crews work in the other lane.

“The lane closure is necessary for us to conduct some survey work on the bridge,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes through the project area Friday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and should be cautious of roadside workers and flaggers.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 and WYO 390 in Teton County. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.