SquarePet to Debut New VFS Dog Treats and Showcase Full Product Portfolio at 2025 Global Pet Expo

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leader in premium pet nutrition, is set to exhibit at the 2025 Global Pet Expo, unveiling its latest innovation—VFS (Veterinarian Formulated Solutions) Treats for Dogs. SquarePet will also showcase its complete portfolio of premium pet food formulas and introduce its expanded North American sales team. This year’s Global Pet Expo takes place from March 26-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Attendees are invited to BOOTH 4738 to meet with the SquarePet team.

With a commitment to science-driven, veterinarian-formulated nutrition, SquarePet’s new VFS Treats offer a functional, health-conscious reward for dogs. Designed to complement the brand’s VFS dry and canned diets, these treats provide pet owners with an option that aligns with specific dietary needs, whether it’s supporting digestive health, food sensitivities, or weight management.

In addition to the debut of the new VFS Treats, SquarePet will showcase its complete product portfolio, featuring VFS dry kibble for dogs and cats, VFS canned food for dogs, and the high-meat/high-protein PowerHound and PowerCat formulas.

SquarePet has also recently expanded its sales team throughout North America to keep pace with overall increasing demand. This targeted expansion will provide enhanced support, increased availability, and improved service to pet specialty retailers, veterinarians, and distributors.

“We’re excited to be back at Global Pet Expo to showcase our expanded product lineup, including the launch of our new VFS Treats for Dogs, and to introduce our growing sales team,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “Looking ahead, we’re focused on further expanding our sales team, which will help us strengthen partnerships with pet retailers and extend our reach to more pet parents. GPE provides a great opportunity to connect with industry partners, build relationships, and highlight how SquarePet continues to innovate in premium pet nutrition.”

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.



