Gov. Little comments on appointment of Tom Schultz as new Forest Service chief

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the Trump administration’s appointment of Idahoan Tom Schultz to serve as the new chief of the Forest Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins made the announcement today.

Last month, the Trump administration announced the appointment of another Idahoan, Mike Boren, to serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and the Environment at USDA.

“The appointment of Tom Schultz, an Idahoan, to such an important position for Idaho and the West signals the Trump administration’s continued support for how we do things here in Idaho. Forty percent of our state is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and Idaho will greatly benefit from having Mike Boren and Tom Schultz help carry out President Trump’s vision to boldly transform how wildfire and forests are managed across the West. Under the leadership of Secretary Rollins, USDA is making necessary improvements across her agency. We are blessed to be well represented by Idahoans who reflect Idaho values, and we stand ready to help the Trump Administration prevent and more quickly suppress wildfire, better manage our forests, and improve outdoor recreation on public lands in our state,” Governor Little said.

Prior to his appointment as Forest Service chief, Schultz was Chief of Staff for Natural Resources and Environment at the USDA. He recently served as Vice President of Resources and Government Affairs at Idaho Forest Group, a family-owned company headquartered in Coeur d’Alene that is now one of America’s largest lumber producers. He also served as director of the Idaho Department of Lands where he managed millions of acres of endowment lands and minerals. He also held leadership roles in the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Schultz is a former U.S. Air Force officer.