Violent criminals among dangerous illegal aliens transported under Governor’s plan

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little announced today that the Idaho State Police (ISP) completed its first transport of dangerous illegal alien criminals, the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho. The transports are part of the state's new agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.

The ISP assisted ICE in transporting an abuser who inflicted traumatic injury, an offender with a violent history, and a drug trafficker. They were taken from a local jail to an ICE-approved detention facility where they await deportation.

All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.

Mugshots of the criminals are included below.

Today's transport includes the following criminals:

Alvaro Perez-Soto, Mexico Been in the United States since before 2008 Criminal history: Battery-Domestic Violence with Traumatic Injury

Tomas Prieto-Servin, Mexico Been in the United States since 06/10/1991 Criminal history: Reckless Endangerment, Obstructing a Public Servant, Attempted Assault in the 2 nd Degree, Probation Violation, six separate convictions for Driving Under the Influence

Jaren Zuniga-Crus, Honduras Been in the United States since 04/28/2019 Criminal history: Two separate convictions for Possession of a Controlled Substance, False Compartment to Store Controlled Substance, Transport/Sell Narcotics/Controlled Substance



The ISP is authorized to spend up to $300,000 in Governor’s emergency funds to carry out up to 100 transports over the next 12 months. Each transport will include multiple dangerous illegal alien criminals. Today’s transport is the first of the Governor’s plan and was completed after ISP troopers completed training required by ICE.

“Idaho is stepping up to help the Trump administration transport dangerous illegal alien criminals to ICE facilities instead of being released back into our communities. These are people who pose the greatest danger to Idaho families. Idaho has taken many steps to increase our coordination with the Trump administration in the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, and we are further strengthening our state’s partnership with President Trump to help address the national emergency posed by years of reckless border policies under the Biden-Harris administration,” Governor Little said.

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Idaho is utilizing the Task Force Model under the 287(g) agreement and the Governor instructed ISP to perform only two of the authorized functions under the model, which are also consistent with the Jail Enforcement Model: (1) taking and maintaining custody of individuals arrested by another state or local agency on behalf of ICE and (2) transporting individuals arrested under immigration law to ICE-approved detention facilities.

Governor Little directed ISP to use the 287(g) authority only to transport out of local jails the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences.