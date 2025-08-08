Gov. Little authorizes Idaho National Guard resources to support ICE

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today he authorized the Idaho National Guard to provide administrative and clerical support to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to make way for ICE to dedicate more of its resources to law enforcement.

“As Commander in Chief, I am proud that the Idaho National Guard always stands ready to support our federal partners in any capacity that strengthens public safety and national security. Our guardsmen are trained, disciplined, and committed to serving the people of Idaho and the nation,” Governor Little said.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth notified the National Guard Bureau that governors across 20 states, including Idaho, were authorized to activate up to 1,700 guardsmen to support ICE. The notification authorizes the National Guard to provide support to ICE beginning immediately and through Nov. 15, 2025. The Idaho National Guard support is anticipated to begin within 30 days of Governor Little’s approval.

The Governor’s authorization activates up to 14 Idaho National Guard personnel to support ICE. The guardsmen will perform administrative and clerical support functions, enabling ICE to dedicate more agents to law enforcement activities.

The Idaho National Guard personnel will be funded federally under section 502(f) of title 32 of the U.S. Code and remain under the Governor’s command and control while working directly with local ICE offices to develop their support plans and implementation timelines.

The Idaho National Guard routinely supports local, state, and federal agencies on an ongoing basis. This support includes emergency response to natural or manmade disaster such as floods and fires, counter narcotics and drug interdiction operations, support to law enforcement during civil unrest, search and rescue missions as well as all-hazard response operations, all of which are Idaho National Guard missions conducted in recent history and part of its enduring support to civil authorities across our state and nation.

The Idaho National Guard’s assistance to ICE is another example of its commitment to interagency cooperation and partnership.

# # #