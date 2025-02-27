Iconic Southernmost Key West Estate to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Iconic Key West private estate at the Continental U.S.'s Southernmost point Expansive 50 x 20 ft. pool with spacious lounging areas Elevator access to bedrooms with panoramic Atlantic Ocean views Former residence of renowned artist Seward Johnson Designated as Multi-Unit with a coveted transient license for nightly rentals with 17,243 sq ft of upland and almost an acre of bay bottom

Former Residence of Renowned Artist John Seward Johnson II to Auction in Cooperation with Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible oceanfront private residence–located at the continental U.S.’s most southern point—is heading to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, the historic Key West property, formerly the winter home of renowned American artist John Seward Johnson II, presents a special opportunity to own an elegant waterfront retreat in one of the most desirable locations in the Florida Keys. Listed for $18.5 million, starting bids are expected between $5 million and $8 million, with bidding set to open on 21 March via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 31 March.

The property holds a special place in history as the former home of John Seward Johnson II, grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I, co-founder of Johnson & Johnson, and founder of Grounds For Sculpture in New Jersey. Johnson was known for his life-size trompe-l'œil painted bronze statues that depict people in everyday moments, with his legacy living on through his monumental sculptures, many of which can be seen in public spaces around the world.

Located at 400 South Street, the 4,008-square-foot concrete residence is situated on an expansive 17,243-square-foot lot with nearly an acre of bay bottom, providing unparalleled waterfront access. With 245 feet of open waterfront, the estate boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, best enjoyed from its expansive balconies or sprawling outdoor entertainment spaces. A 50-foot by 20-foot pool and ample lounging areas create the perfect setting for relaxation while taking in the ocean breezes and vibrant tropical landscape. Residents will also benefit from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval to rebuild a private dock, making the home an exceptional choice for boating enthusiasts.

Inside, the estate’s formal living room evokes the charm of old Key West, leading to a bright Florida room with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open seamlessly to the outdoor oasis. The primary suite and two guest bedrooms, accessible via an elevator, each open onto a spacious balcony that offers uninterrupted ocean views. Sealed coral stone flooring, elegant architectural details, and an open-concept layout further enhance the home’s timeless sophistication.

"This property is one of Key West’s most iconic estates," said Gvili. "Its elegance is unmatched, from the sophisticated architectural details to the expansive oceanfront views. Situated at the southernmost point of the U.S. and once home to artist John Seward Johnson II, the house seamlessly blends timeless charm with history and luxury. It’s a rare opportunity—whether as a private sanctuary or a development opportunity, the estate offers great potential in one of the most coveted locations in the Keys."

Beyond its luxurious features, the estate offers a coveted transient license, allowing for rentals, making it an attractive income-generating opportunity. Additionally, its multifamily designation permits the development of up to eight residential units, further expanding its potential zoning for investors.

The property’s location offers unmatched proximity to Key West’s most iconic attractions. The estate is just steps from the Southernmost Point buoy and Southernmost Beach, a pristine stretch of sand with a renowned beachside restaurant. Key West, with its captivating blend of historic charm and island luxury, features a unique mix of Conch-style homes, Victorian mansions, and lush tropical gardens. The vibrant streets of Old Town are lined with 19th-century cottages, art galleries, boutique shops, and world-class dining, offering a lively cultural experience.

Residents enjoy a relaxed, yet sophisticated lifestyle, with opportunities for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, and world-class diving, all just minutes from their doorstep. Iconic landmarks like the Ernest Hemingway House and the Key West Lighthouse are nearby, while Duval Street’s dining, shopping, and nightlife await. The island’s breathtaking sunsets, thriving arts scene, and vibrant atmosphere offer an unparalleled living experience.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



