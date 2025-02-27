Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001337

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2025 at approximately 1256 hours

LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: John Brown                                                                       

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the February 27th, 2025, at approximately 1256 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on Ethan Allen Hwy in the town of Georgia when a vehicle being operated by John Brown (44) of St. Albans, VT committed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Hwy and during the investigation, it was found that Brown’s VT Driver’s License was under criminal suspension. Brown was also found to have active warrants for his arrest.

 

Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Courthouse in the town of St. Albans for arraignment. Brown was additionally issued a citation to appear on April 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of Criminal DLS.

 

The active warrants contained charges of:

 

13 VSA 1026(a)(1) Misdemeanor 1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT- FIGHT ETC

23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

