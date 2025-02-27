St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001337
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2025 at approximately 1256 hours
LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: John Brown
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the February 27th, 2025, at approximately 1256 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on Ethan Allen Hwy in the town of Georgia when a vehicle being operated by John Brown (44) of St. Albans, VT committed a motor vehicle violation. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on Ethan Allen Hwy and during the investigation, it was found that Brown’s VT Driver’s License was under criminal suspension. Brown was also found to have active warrants for his arrest.
Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Courthouse in the town of St. Albans for arraignment. Brown was additionally issued a citation to appear on April 29th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of Criminal DLS.
The active warrants contained charges of:
13 VSA 1026(a)(1) Misdemeanor 1 DISORDERLY CONDUCT- FIGHT ETC
23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/29/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
