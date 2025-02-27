Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/27/25 0751 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brighton, VT

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Cienna Bishop

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Cienna Bishop had left from her residence in Brighton, VT, during the evening hours of 2/26/25. There are no specific concerns for Bishop's safety however her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Bishop was described as Caucasian, approximately 5'1 in height and 100 pounds in weight, with blue eyes and blond hair. A recent picture of Bishop is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Bishop, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted online at

.