ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 28-March 3) - Phoenix Area

Southbound I-17 closed

between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303

in north Phoenix

from

10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(March 3) for pavement improvement project.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and Dove Valley Road closed

. Allow extra time and consider adjusting travel schedules (traffic is lighter during early morning or late night).

Detour

: Southbound I-17 traffic will travel west on SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Avoid using neighborhood streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic.

Drivers should stay with the designated SR 74 detour route